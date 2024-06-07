Daughter of NJ pastor, 6, dies after broken badminton racket pierces her skull

The daughter of a New Jersey pastor has died days after an aluminum piece of a badminton racket broke off and pierced her skull, her family and police said.

The tragedy that took the life of 6-year-old Lucy Morgan unfolded early Saturday afternoon as the family enjoyed their last full day of vacation at a cottage in Limerick, Maine.

According to Lucy’s father, pastor Jesse Morgan, the family had just finished eating lunch by the lake when Lucy and her siblings went to the front yard to play badminton.

“[Lucy’s mother] Bethany and I were relaxing in the back when we heard screaming,” Morgan, the the Pastor of Worship and Discipleship at Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway, wrote in his blog, New Creation Living.

“Due to a freak accident with a racquet that broke on a downward swing, a sharp piece had entered Lucy’s skull while she was sitting on the sideline and caused catastrophic injury,” he wrote in an entry titled “Lucy’s Story: Calamity Strikes.”

On Friday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said investigators determined the incident occurred when Lucy was playing with her 10-year-old brother, News Center Maine reported.

Investigators said the aluminum shaft of a badminton racket became dislodged from its wooden handle before hitting the girl in the head and piercing through her skull.

Lucy was rushed from the cottage in Limerick to a local hospital. She was later flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, some 30 miles east of Limerick, police said.

She died of her injuries Wednesday morning.

“Lucy passed away and is in the arms of Jesus,” her father wrote in the blog.

A GoFundMe page organized on behalf of the Morgan family has raised more than $92,000 as of Friday afternoon.