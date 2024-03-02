Daughter of murder victim attempting to gain access to files

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Mia Privat, daughter of Jackie Campbell, 40 is seeking the community’s help with getting her hands on over 5,000 pages of documentation in her mother’s murder case that took place on Jan. 15, 2005.

“I don’t know who would want to have hurt her, and especially in the way that she was murdered is horrifying for me. I don’t even want to try to think about what she had to deal with before she took that last breath,” said Privat.

Authorities said they found two women badly burned in a trailer off Cedar Lane in Branch, La. One of the women was Privat’s mother. Court records show Daniel Brandon Prince was convicted and sentenced to life without parole. Privat said she was in her early 20s when she found out about her mother’s death. It was also her mother’s 40th birthday. In addition Privat’s father died five months prior in a boating accident.

“I don’t think I ever coped with it yet. I’m so determined to try to just find out what happened to my mom, because with everything that I’ve been able to see so far on the internet and files of the public records, sitting in trial every single day, still, nothing makes sense to me,” she said.

Privat being her mother’s voice continued to search for ways to gain closure.

“I’ve been researching for the last 20 years, doing my own investigation. When I was told I can go to public records and get the things I needed, I was told that there are over 5000 pages in my mom’s murder case and it would cost me a dollar a page,” she said.

Now on a quest to get the money needed so she can look into her mother’s case. She said she is a mother of four children and needs the community’s help.

“I can’t even explain how important it is for me to get my hands on these papers. It’s so important because I feel once I get my hands on these papers, I can finally have more insight into what could have happened back on January 15, 2005,” said Privat. “Living 20 years without any answers; nobody answering any of your questions. I’ve never had that normal life of being able to live because I’ve been so focused and determined to find out what really happened.”

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson said all personnel from APSO who were involved in Campbell’s case have retired. So they have no working knowledge of the case. News 10 reached out to the District Attorney but never received a response.

“I’m just going to keep pushing like I have been and just try to get my hands on those papers because I think once I get my hands on those papers like I said, I’ll get more insight, more than I did at trial when I was so young. Now that I’m older and I can read it peacefully in my own home, I can really see what was done right or what was done wrong,” she concluded.

If you would like to help you can send donations to the GoFundMe Account.

