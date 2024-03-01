Daughter found guilty in LBI murders of father and girlfriend

TOMS RIVER An Ocean County jury today found a Pennsylvania woman guilty of the brutal murders of her elderly father and his longtime girlfriend, both shot and repeatedly stabbed in their waterfront home in Surf City on Long Beach Island in 2021.

Sherry Lee Heffernan showed no emotion when the jury foreperson announced she was guilty of the murders of her father, John "Jack' Enders, 87, and Francoise "Frenchy'' Pitoy, 75, Enders' longtime live-in girlfriend.

One of Pitoy's daughters, Valerie Lewis Evans, put her head down and clasped her husband's hand, and later turned around and smiled at Enders' grandson, Andrew Vero, seated behind her with other relatives to hear the verdict.

The jury also found Heffernan, 57, of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, guilty of four weapons offenses - possession of a handgun and a knife for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun and a knife.

"I'm happy with the verdict,'' Evans said after the verdict was delivered about 12:30 p.m.

Earlier Friday morning, outside the courtroom, Evans called upon the relatives of both victims to join hands and pray for justice in the hallway of the courthouse.

"Prayers do work,'' she said after the verdict.

She thanked individual jurors as they left the courtroom.

"It's pure relief, and we can move on now,'' Vero said.

"I feel justice has been done,'' said Sandrine Lewis, Pitoy's other daughter.

Enders and Pitoy were found slain in Enders' North Seventh Street home on Oct. 3, 2021, by police called there to perform a welfare check on the couple when repeated phone calls to Pitoy from Evans went unanswered.

Police went inside the home and found Enders' body in a recliner, covered with clothing. He had been shot in the jaw and stabbed 51 times, according to testimony at the three-week trial before Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill.

Pitoy's body was found curled in a fetal position at the bottom of the staircase. She had been shot in the jaw at point-blank range and stabbed 39 times.

Michael Weatherstone, chief trial attorney for the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, and Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Kristin Pressman argued at trial that both were slain in the early morning of Sept. 29, 2021.

They argued the motive for the killings was greed: Heffernan mistakenly thought she was the sole heir to her father's estate, which included his six-bedroom home on Barnegat Bay that was under contract to be sold in the coming weeks for $1,935,000.

Heffernan didn't know that her father had changed his will a few months later, cutting her out of it and leaving everything to Vero, who is Heffernan's nephew.

Among the evidence were three footprints identified as Heffernan's found on blood-stained areas of the kitchen floor in Enders home.

The prosecutors also presented evidence tracking Heffernan's Winnebago as it traveled from her Pennsylvania home to Surf City in the early hours of Sept. 29, 2021, and leaving there later that morning, returning to her home just before 8 p.m. Heffernan's cell phone was tracked along the same route during that time.

Defense attorneys Steven Altman and Phil Nettl argued there was no evidence that Heffernan was in that Winnebago. They presented testimony from two of Heffernan's friends and her stepson who told the jury they didn't think a person dressed in dark clothing, seen climbing over a fence in Enders' back yard early that morning, was Heffernan.

"The jury apparently viewed the evidence in a much stronger perception than we did,'' Altman said after the verdict. "We thought there were enough issues raised to impact the ability to find her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.''

Weatherstone said, "The state is thankful for the jury's service and agreed with the verdict.”

Heffernan is facing 30 years to life in prison for each of the murders.

Rahill scheduled her sentencing for May 10.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

Sherry Lee Heffernan looks to her attorney Steven Altman during her trial before Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill in Toms River Thursday, February 22, 2024. She is charged with the Surf City murders of her father John Enders and his girlfriend Francoise Pitoy.

