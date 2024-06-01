Daughter demands answers in dad’s death, saying he was not treated in time at Hutchinson Regional

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A family is demanding answers after they say their loved one was not treated in time to save his life at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Vince Allen, 55, drove himself to the hospital on May 21 while experiencing chest pain. His daughter, Falica Ann Silva, met him, demanding someone get him immediate help.

“It was one of the most terrible feelings in the world,” Silva said.

Silva said help never came while her father waited precious minutes in the waiting area.

“I would hate for someone to have to go through this,” Silva said.

Silva said she drove him to an urgent care across the street, but he lost consciousness in the car. Revival attempts once EMS arrived were unsuccessful.

Silva said knowing her dad was gone broke her.

“I just looked at him and told him ‘no,'” Silva said. “All I remember is just falling into his arms, if my brother wouldn’t have been there, I probably would’ve face-planted, I just remember weeping, just crying so hard.”

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center officials declined an on-camera interview but provided the following statement:

“We extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We are dedicated to providing high-quality and compassionate care to all of our patients and their families. We must respect the privacy and confidentiality of the individuals involved – this time unable to provide additional comments or information.”

Silva has been left with more questions than answers.

“I believe my dad should still be here,” Silva said. “I believe he was 55 years old, he had a lot of life in him.”

The family has retained an attorney. Silva said the hospital has not reached out to the family regarding the incident.

