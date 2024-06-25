Daughter of accused doctor says attempted service caused "great distress"

Jun. 25—URBANA — An attorney for the daughter of a deceased doctor accused of fertility fraud has said that a recent attempt to serve her mother caused "great distress" and was not represented accurately to the court.

Paula Duvall and her daughter, Erin Culver, filed a lawsuit against Dr. Bradley D. Adams and Christie Clinic in February, alleging that Adams used his own sperm to artificially inseminate Duvall in 1973 — which resulted in the birth of Culver — but told her it came from an anonymous donor.

The two women are seeking a jury trial and damages in excess of $50,000. They are represented by Amy Wheatley of Indiana-based Stein Law Office and local lawyer Ellyn Bullock.

Duvall and her lawyers have said they believe this is the first lawsuit filed under the new Illinois Fertility Fraud Act, which went into effect Jan. 1.

Since Dr. Adams is dead, the initial complaint named his wife, Alice P. Adams, as a personal administrator. After months of attempting to serve her, the plaintiffs' counsel said at a recent hearing that they had managed to deliver service via her daughter, Kimberly L. Collins.

Collins has since filed an affidavit stating that she does not have power of attorney for her mother, who is also deceased, and did not accept service of process for the suit.

"My client is not a party to this action but the manner in which Ms. Collins was approached and service was attempted on her deceased mother caused great distress to her and her family. She has incurred attorney fees as well," local lawyer Steven Beckett wrote in a letter to Champaign County Judge Benjamin Dyer.

"I believe an inquiry pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 137 is warranted, and that possible indirect civil contempt issues are present, given what was said to the Court. At the least, the manner in which this service of process issue has been presented is unprofessional, raising ethical concerns."

When asked how Supreme Court Rule 137 applies to the situation, Beckett told The News-Gazette, "The question is whether or not a false or misleading statement has been said in a connection with a court proceeding."

He added that he and his client are not saying the rule has been violated but that the matter should be looked into.

Collins is declining to comment on the allegations made against her father, Beckett said.

Court records show that a summons was initially sent to Alice Adams via an address in Breckinridge, Colo., in late February, and another summons was issued to a PO box in Breckinridge in April.

During a June 18 hearing on Christie's motion to dismiss the case, Dyer inquired about the status of service for her.

"Defendant Adams was served, and we filed, I believe on Monday, an affidavit of service by a process server," Wheatley replied.

She later clarified that Alice Adams' name had changed to Alice Thweatt, and the process server "served her where she lives, at her daughter's home," with the daughter stating that she had power of attorney.

Beckett then spoke up, stating that Alice Adams "has been dead for four years."

Dyer concluded that the "service issues and proper parties will have to be tabled for a later time." As for Christie's motion to be dismissed from the case, he has taken the matter under advisement and hopes to issue a written ruling soon.

An affidavit filed by process server David Kyle claims that he served "Alice Thweatt Adams" on the evening of June 11 at an address in Littleton, Colo., by leaving documents with Collins, who identified herself as her mother's power of attorney.

Kyle marked the manner of service as "Substituted at Residence: By leaving copies at the dwelling residence or usual place of abode of the served with a member of the household over the age of 18 and explaining the general nature of the papers."

On the other hand, Collins' affidavit claims that she while has lived at the aforementioned address in Littleton for 33 years, her mother never lived there and spent her final years in assisted living.

"Before she died, Alice Adams had executed a Power of Attorney under which Ms. Collins served, but upon the death of Alice Adams in 2020, there was no longer any authority following her mother's death," the affidavit continued. "Alice Adams had no probate estate and none exists at this time. Upon Alice Adams moving to assisted living, Ms. Collins would have received forwarded mail."

Collins claimed that when Kyle arrived to serve her mother, she informed him of the situation regarding her mother's residence, death and the cessation of power of attorney. She also refused to accept service of process.

"The process server asked a second time if Ms. Collins was refusing to accept process, he was again told by Ms. Collins that she was refusing to accept service, and thereafter the process server said he had to leave the process (court papers) at the home," the affidavit stated. "Upon Ms. Collins again refusing to accept service, the process server placed the documents on the front porch of the home and left at 8:02 p.m."

When asked if she had any comment on the materials filed by Collins and her counsel, Wheatley told The News-Gazette that they had hired a private investigation firm in their efforts to serve Alice Adams.

"We were told that Alice Adams Thweatt was still alive, and we had no reason to dispute that," she said. "And we now know that that is incorrect, but we did not know at the time. We did nothing wrong. ... I've talked to Ellyn about it, and we'll continue on with service and we'll probably file a response in due course."