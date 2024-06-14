Dau Mabil wife's family speaks on rumors involving death investigation

The wife of Dau Mabil, accompanied by her family, held a press conference Friday doubling down on her claims that she was not involved in the disappearance and death of her husband.

Karissa Bowley, Dau's wife, said the event at a private property near Belhaven University was held in response to the ongoing investigation and the spreading of rumors surrounding Dau's death.

"From the beginning, we've all demanded a thorough, competent, timely investigation into what happened, and we still demand that to this day," Bowley said. "I'm feeling very deeply the loss of Dau in my life, in my heart. So, I rely on our community very much to keep pushing for justice for Dau, for answers and for support."

During an April 30 court hearing, new details were revealed through court documents depicting a strained relationship between Mabil and Bowley.

Court records show in the days leading up to when Mabil went missing, texts messages revealed Bowley’s concerns with Mabil's drinking and alleged verbal and physical abuse. Court records also show Mabil considered leaving Bowley in a March 22 text, which was sent three days before his disappearance.

These messages became public more than a month after Mabil went missing in the Belhaven area in late March and weeks after his body was pulled from the Pearl River in Lawrence County on April 13.

James Bowley, Karissa's father, Spencer Bowley, Karissa's oldest brother, Karissa Bowley, Dau Mabil's wife, and Bonnie Bowley, Karissa's mother at press conference on the disappearance and death of her husband in Belhaven on Friday.

More on: Widow denies any connection to death of Dau Mabil. Texts show a strained marriage

Several questions from Lisa Ross an attorney for Bul Mabil, Dau' brother, angled at implications about whether Bowley had something to do with Dau's disappearance. Bowley testified for nearly two hours.

The questioning closed with Paloma Wu, who is representing Bowley, asking Bowley if she killed Mabil or knew who did. Inside the courtroom, Bowley said no. And at the Friday press conference, Bowley still said no.

Spencer Bowley, Karissa's oldest brother, said the accusations on Bowley taking part in Dau's death or that the Bowley family played a part in Dau's death was and is "blatantly false."

What is the status on Dau Mabil's autopsy?

On May 2, Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Dewayne Thomas issued two orders involving the remains of Dau Mabil, one of which states that an independent autopsy of Dau's remains will continue at the "direction and expense" of Bul Mabil.

According to court records, the State Crime Lab will store the body until the investigation and the independent autopsy are completed. Both parties are said to be notified once the investigation is complete.

Thomas said the autopsy results will be released to the public upon Karissa Bowley's receipt of the findings.

Spencer Bowley told reporters he confirmed Friday with a representative with Capitol Police that authorities are still waiting to receive the "full autopsy report." Spencer said he believes the toxicology report is still in-process which could "take a long time to finish up."

Spencer said the family has also reached out to Dau's brother, Bul Mabil, and Bul's attorney to begin the process of the second autopsy.

"We've heard from them that they have someone in mind or that they've already selected somebody to have that autopsy performed. We've asked them who that is, so we can go ahead and start the process of coordinating the logistics with that person to try to get the second autopsy done as quickly as we need. But they haven't gotten back with us yet regarding who this person actually is, so we haven't really been able to confirm whether they meet the qualifications," Spencer said.

What happened after Dau Mabil went missing?

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett, an initial autopsy revealed that no foul play was involved in Dau's death.

But Bul Mabil, Dau’s brother, rejected those findings and compared Dau's death to the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

Bul, along with attorney Lisa Ross and Dau's foster mom, Valeena Greer, criticized the investigation conducted by Capitol Police as "insufficient" and have requested the Jackson Police Department to assist, according to previous Clarion Ledger reporting.

Bowley expressed what she called "frustration" at the Friday press conference with authorities "inability to work together."

"The case was kind of claimed by both Capitol Police and JPD, but they did refuse to behave as if they were working on this one in the same case. They were very much working on two different cases, so we were frustrated with that. We were frustrated by the slowness and kind of calmness that they seemed to have about the whole situation," Bowley said.

"We had concerns like if it was me missing, instead of my babe, missing, how quickly would people and police departments, drop whatever they were doing to try to find me," Bowley said.

Spencer Bowley, Karissa Bowley's brother, added to Karissa's comments stating the priority has been to get to the bottom of what happened to Dau.

"With Dau's death, I did lose a brother. I lost someone who I knew going back to high school, who I loved as he became a part of my family. But I can only imagine the levels of grief that I would be feeling if I lost one of the three blood siblings that I've shared my entire life with. I know that I would be desperate for answers if I did not have them," Spencer said. "And I can't blame Bul or anybody else for being distrustful of police forces in a state like Mississippi that has already killed so many Black men and has done so for centuries."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Wife of Dau Mabil on rumors in death investigation