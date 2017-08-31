Would This Dating Site Trick Work on You?





A man claims he's discovered a 100% fool-proof way to get a reply on dating sites. This simple method has worked for him every time. What is the secret?

Watch: A Match Made Online!

He takes the first letter of the woman's name and makes a poem with it, known as an acrostic. Dr. Ordon demonstrates how the poem works using guest host plus-size model Rosie Mercado's first name.

Radiant

Open

Sassy

Intelligent

Energetic









Did it work on Rosie? She says, "Having gone on 100 dates before getting married.. you name the apps, I was on them. What I saw is, a lot of guys were like, "Whats up?" [or] "Hey," and that's not going to attract my attention. You do something a little bit more clever [this] way, or try to have an actual conversation? That's wonderful."

Watch: How to Stop Cyber Dating Abuse

Some claim using a person's name is the most effective way to capture attention. Although Rosie reminds us all that nothing beats flirting in person. Would an acrostic poem work on you?