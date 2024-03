These are dates for spring break closings at Jacksonville-area school districts and colleges

Spring break closure dates vary from March 9 to March 23, depending on which of the college or school districts Jacksonville-area residents are trying to plan for.

Households across Northeast Florida have been counting down to spring break's sweet, brief respite from classroom grinds — or bracing for new needs for daycare for kids suddenly without adult supervision.

But dates for mising class, some of which have already started, can vary across half of of March depending on where people live, work or attend classes.

For people trying to keep track, here’s a list of break dates for Jacksonville-area school systems and colleges.

When are school districts closed?

Duval County: No classes March 15 for a planning day, then schools and district offices closed for spring break March 18-22.

Baker County: No school March 15 for planning day, then spring break March 18-22.

Clay County: Teacher planning day/student holiday on March 8, then spring break March 11-15.

Nassau County: March 14 is a teacher planning day, and March 15-22 are holidays, with school district offices closed March 21-22.

St. Johns County: March 11-15 spring break, then a teacher planning day March 18. Classes resume March 19.

Spring breaks for Florida colleges and universities

Edward Waters University: March 11-15, no classes, residence halls closed. Classes resume March 18.

Florida State College at Jacksonville: March 18-24, no classes, college closed.

Florida State University: Residence halls closed from noon March 9 to noon March 17. No classes March 11-15.

Jacksonville University: No classes March 11-15 but housing remains open.

St. Johns River State College: No classes, college closed March 18-22.

University of Central Florida: No classes March 18-23, but campus offices open as normal.

University of Florida: Spring break March 9-16. Classes resume March 18.

University of North Florida: No classes March 18-23. Campus closed March 21-23, but student housing remains open.

