Date set for DA Pamela Price recall election

(KRON) — Two weeks ago, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted that there were enough signatures to certify a recall election for District Attorney Pamela Price.

The supervisors voted Tuesday evening that the recall will be part of the general election on Nov. 5, Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE) principal officer Carl Chan told KRON4. SAFE is a committee formed to recall Price and oust her as district attorney.

The recall vote will be on the 2024 Election Day ballot for Alameda County residents.

Prosecutors Alliance Action Executive Director Cristine Soto Deberry issued a statement about the Alameda County Board of Supervisors’ decision to schedule the recall in November.

“The recall of DA Pamela Price is funded by deep-pocketed donors who have spent millions of dollars on paid signature gatherers to qualify for the ballot. We are glad that today, the Board of Supervisors decided to do the right thing and save taxpayers millions by putting the recall election on the November ballot. This will ensure that the most voters possible will have their voice heard in this important decision about the future of public safety in the county. Prosecutors Alliance Action Executive Director Cristine Soto Deberry

Prosecutors Alliance “proudly supports DA Price and her initiatives to create a safer and more just community within her jurisdiction,” the organization said in an X post. Deberry was the Chief of Staff to former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin who was recalled in June of 2022.

Price will be holding a press conference in Oakland on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. to give an official statement about the election date being set. The news conference will be held at Everett & Jones Barbeque on 126 Broadway.

