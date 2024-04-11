Date set for 10-day closure of Sewickley Bridge

The starting date for a 10-day closure of the Sewickley Bridge has been announced.

>> Sewickley Bridge to close for 10 days for repair work

The bridge will close at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19.

Crews will be doing a permanent repair of the expansion joint dam.

State Rep. Anita Kulik advised drivers that the closure will increase traffic on Interstate 79.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 29.

