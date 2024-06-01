Database: Ohio jails reported 219 deaths to state officials between 2020 and 2023

TechCrunch

In a bid to combat harassment on its platform, Instagram said on Thursday it is expanding the scope of its "Limits" tool specifically for teenagers that would let them restrict unwanted interactions with people. Once they turn the feature on, teens will only be able to see comments, messages, story replies, tags, and mentions from their "Close Friends" group, and interactions from other accounts will be muted. The company originally debuted the Limits feature as a test in 2021 after English footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho were harassed online following the English team's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 finals.