Data: Violence increasing inside DC juvenile detention center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — New data shows increasing violence at D.C.’s Youth Services Center.

The D.C. Council is now hosting a public roundtable Tuesday on safety concerns at the juvenile detention center.

Many parents are blaming staffing shortages and a lack of resources for the rise in violence, prompting District leaders to meet at the John A. Wilson building to address their concerns.

DC police officer hurt in shooting in Northwest released from hospital; people of interest detained in Prince George’s County

Data from the Office of Independent Juvenile Justice Facilities Oversight shows that there were 38 critical incidents as of April this year. It also shows there have been 34 youth-on-youth assaults at the center.

Parents who have kids inside the facility are worried for their safety. After a brawl at the facility involving multiple youth, councilmember Trayon White even paid an emergency visit to the facility back in November of last year.

The data shows the number of youth-on-youth assaults more than doubled from March to April. It’s also the highest it’s been since October and November of last year.

DC police: 2 men shot in Northwest; 1 dead

Last year, juvenile justice experts raised also concerns about staffing issues impacting the violence.

“Staffing levels are down as the facility has reached capacity and at times been overcrowded,” Georgetown University Law Center visiting professor, Eduardo Ferrer, said. “We’re going to see an increase in the number of incidents.”

The Committee also encourages the public to submit written testimony to be included and will close by Tuesday, June 4.

To view the full report, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.