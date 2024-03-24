Data shows previous pedestrian crashes around Avenham Ave.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — According to Virginia DMV crash data, within 14 years, there have been five crashes in that Crystal Springs neighborhood. That’s not counting crashes that haven’t been finalized by law enforcement, like the one Thursday night.

“I do commute by bike sometimes to work and my sense is that the drivers tend to be distracted and can even drive with one tire in the bike lane and these can be large vehicles,” said Stephanie Nagy-Agren, a neighborhood resident.

According to the DMV website, the streets surrounding Avenham Avenue saw crashes in 2012, 2015 and 2018. Three of those victims were under the age of 15.

“I’m very concerned about it, and I’m very sad to hear that someone was involved in it right on this block,” Nagy-Agren said.

While there have only been five injuries reported during that time, Thursday was the first time since 2010 that someone has died. AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, Morgan Dean says they’re things both pedestrians and drivers can do to keep streets safe.

“Avoid distractions. For drivers, it could be looking at that cell phone, it could be pets in the car, passengers in the car, the radio, food, or drink. for pedestrians, it sometimes it’s headphones that they have in, and they’re not paying as close attention as they should to the roadway,” Dean said.

Roanoke police say investigations are still ongoing into how the crash unfolded Thursday night. They say no arrests have been made.

