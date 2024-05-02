New data shows many outsiders arrested in Columbia, CCNY Gaza protests, but unclear if they were ‘agitators’

NEW YORK — More than 45% of the pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University and City College this week were “unaffiliated” with the schools, NYPD sources told the Daily News on Thursday, though it’s unclear how many of the demonstrators were so-called “outside agitators” involved in driving the recent tumult on the campuses.

The issue of whether“outside agitators” were behind the encampment protests at Columbia, City College and other schools has become a focus of intense debate. Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD officials and college leaders have repeatedly said outsiders were influencing student behavior, while student protest leaders deny that’s the case.

NYPD sources told The Daily News that 134 of the 282 people arrested were not “affiliated” with the schools. Arrest data obtained by shows that about a third of those arrested were 30 or older, though it was not clear from those statistics how many of them were or weren’t “affiliated” with Columbia and City College.

The new info comes two days after police in riot gear stormed the Manhattan campuses of Columbia University and City College, arresting scores of pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had set up encampments and occupied a Columbia academic building to protest Israel’s war against Hamas.

Adams, who has repeatedly insisted the protests were heavily influenced by “professional” and “external” activists, said in an NPR interview Thursday about 40% of those arrested were “outsiders,” based on a preliminary review.

He went on to say an NYPD Intelligence Division’s inquiry into the “ outside agitators” was based on his own “gut reaction” to what he perceived was going on at the protests.

“They came back, substantiated on the Columbia grounds and other grounds that there were those that were professionals who participated in training, participated in some of the activities,” he said.

Neither Adams nor other officials have yet released names of those arrested who were unaffiliated with the universities and suspected of leading the campus unrest. They have also declined to say how many of those arrested fit into the “outside agitator” category.

The NYPD sources said the 148 “affiliated” people arrested in Tuesday night’s raids are students or faculty. The sources did not elaborate on who makes up the “unaffiliated” category. It’s also unclear whether the “unaffiliated” arrestees were actively involved in leading the protests or simply on or around the campuses as mass arrests took place Tuesday night.

“What was given to me by my team was a preliminary review of the numbers. This is just a beginning process of analyzing, but it appears as though over 40% of those who participated in Columbia and CUNY were not from the school and they were outsiders,” Adams said.

Student leaders of the campus protests have denied the demonstrations have been led by “outsiders” and argue Adams’ use of the phrase is meant to delegitimize their demands for their schools to divest Israeli financial holdings over the country’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which came in response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. The Israeli military incursion has left more than 34,000 Palestinians dead.

Leadership at both Columbia and City College have echoed the mayor in saying that outsiders were involved in protests that roiled their campuses in recent weeks.

“Students inside the encampment began to warn us that outsiders among them were planning to take over a building,” City College President Vince Boudreau wrote in an email Wednesday to students and faculty.

When students briefly occupied an administrative building on the City College grounds in Harlem Tuesday night, he said, campus public safety entered it and arrested 31 protesters, none of whom were City College students. Of the 31 individuals arrested, five were affiliated with CUNY as students or employees, while at least 10 were not residents of New York State, Boudreau said.

Columbia President Minouche Shafik in a memo Wednesday also blamed “protests that have persistently mobilized outside our gates” for making many students feel “uncomfortable” and “unwelcome.”

Adams said the “tipping point” for him in analyzing the influence of outsiders came when he learned one woman who attended the Columbia demonstration is the wife of a man arrested on federal terrorism charges.

He didn’t name the woman, but the Associated Press identified her as Nahla Al-Arian, a 63-year-old retired teacher whose husband was deported to Turkey in 2015 after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge related to providing financial support to Palestinian Jihad, a terrorist group.

Al-Arian told the AP that she stopped by the campus protester encampment last week with her daughter. She was not present for Tuesday’s raids, and police officials have said there’s no indication of wrongdoing on her part.

“I could not sit back and state that I’m going to allow this to continue to escalate,” Adams said. “The school sent us a letter and reinforced their observation that there were outside individuals influencing the protests.”

The mayor also offered some advice for those institutions.

On Fox5, he called on them to enforce a “zero tolerance” policy on encampment protests going forward.

“Soon as that tent goes up, it comes down, do not allow this to continue to expand,” he said.

Other local Democrats have said colleges should instead engage in discussion with campus protesters.

They’ve pointed to Brown University, where a pro-Palestine encampment was voluntarily disassembled this week after school leaders committed to a dialogue with protesters about their demands to divest from Israeli financial holdings.

“You should not call the Police Department,” city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams told The News on Wednesday. “You should do what other universities did around the country. They opened up a dialogue so they can listen to what people are saying, acknowledge their pain and have a way for people to have a conversation.”

