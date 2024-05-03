Data shows 230 manatee deaths reported in Florida so far this year

State wildlife officials have released new data on manatee deaths in Florida.

According to the latest state data, there have been 230 reported manatee deaths so far this year.

Locally, 31 of them were in Brevard County, with 22 others in Volusia County.

Watch: First lady DeSantis, daughter assist in rescued manatee release

For perspective, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says 271 Florida manatees died in the first four months of 2023.

Back in February, Gov. Ron DeSantis highlights efforts to help the manatee population.

Watch: Gov. DeSantis addresses Florida’s manatee population from Blue Spring State Park

Including $100 million in funding to clean the Indian River Lagoon.

