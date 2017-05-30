How data-crunching is cutting down on massive health-care fraud

There are no high-tech forensic gadgets or state-of the-art surveillance devices in Dr. Mike Cohen’s work station here. The federal investigator’s “office” appears about as exciting as an insurance company cubicle.

But Dr. Cohen is at the cutting edge of a law enforcement innovation that is helping federal agents level the field in the fight against large-scale health-care fraud.

“No other reporter has ever seen this,” he says, tapping out a command on his computer keyboard. “But just to give you an idea of the metrics we look at.…”

Line after line of data begins to appear on his computer screen, forming a long list of companies and addresses with columns of related measures and rankings assigned to each business.

“Your standard pharmacy that is just billing Medicare is going to be $300,000 to $1.5 million,” Cohen says. “Maybe $3 million if you have a really intense population.”

Cohen scrolls through the list on his computer screen. Nine pharmacies at the top of his list show Medicare billing of $100 million or more.

“We are not talking about a couple of prescriptions here that are out of sorts,” he says.

Not long ago, it would have taken an entire squad of health-care fraud investigators a decade worth of shoe leather to connect all the dots and compile such a list, Cohen says. Today, he can do it in a few seconds.

“There is no shortage of ways we can twist and crunch numbers to look for targets,” Cohen says. “And there is no shortage of targets.”

Health-care fraud has become a big, lucrative enterprise in the United States. No one knows the full extent of the drain on Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurers. Experts suggest it may cost $100 billion each year.

Whatever the actual loss, fraud diverts critically needed resources from patient care, undermining the ability of the government and others to help those most vulnerable.

For decades, federal agents have struggled to keep pace with growing numbers of health-care fraudsters. Now, the hope is that data analytics can inject a new level of oversight and enforcement into the system.

Depending on commands Cohen types into his computer, the displayed results could be a list of the most suspicious doctors, pharmacies, hospitals, drug companies, medical device manufacturers, or others operating in the US health care industry.

The metrics seek to identify patterns in Medicare billing data that resemble known examples of fraud. Health-care swindlers get rich by finding a way to cheat the system and then using that deceptive practice over and over again. Since every transaction in the government-run health-care system is documented, a successful fraud depends on the ability of the swindlers to hide in plain sight amid hundreds of millions of transactions.

If those hundreds of millions of transactions can be organized in a way that identifies patterns of fraud, the suspected perpetrators of that fraud are no longer able to hide from federal agents.

“For decades Medicare has been a spigot of money flowing into the hands of fraudsters,” says James Quiggle of the Washington-based Coalition Against Insurance Fraud.

“The system has finally woken up to the size of the losses and is taking powerful strides to turn off that spigot,” he says. “But it is going to take years before health care turns the corner on these scams.”

$1 BILLION – AND THAT'S JUST ONE CASE

Law enforcement operations provide only a hint of the size of the nation’s health-care fraud problem.

In 2007, the Justice Department established a Medicare Fraud Strike Force to battle rampant health-care scams in Miami. In the years since, similar strike forces have been set up in eight other cities. They have charged more than 2,900 individuals accused of submitting $8.9 billion in false bills to Medicare.

In June 2016, federal agents conducted a nationwide health-care fraud takedown, charging 301 individuals who allegedly submitted $900 million in false billings. Those arrested included 61 physicians, nurses, or other licensed medical professionals. Officials called it the largest such health-care fraud enforcement operation in US history.

In July, federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Philip Esformes for running a network of more than 30 assisted living facilities and skilled nursing centers that allegedly billed for unnecessary tests and services for 14,000 poor and elderly patients. Prosecutors estimate the network submitted $1 billion in fraudulent claims, making it the nation’s single largest health-care fraud case – so far.

There are not nearly enough federal agents to stop all health-care fraud, officials say. But with the help of computer technology, there is hope that the most egregious criminals can be identified and brought to justice.

Cohen is an investigator with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Department of Health and Human Services. He is among 600 OIG agents and staff members who work every day on the front lines in the fight against health-care fraud.

As a former emergency room doctor and family physician, Cohen brings a broad perspective to his work from both the health-care side and the law enforcement side.

“They are killing our program financially. This is as big as some of the Wall Street crimes,” Cohen says. But he says his is job isn’t just about locking people up.