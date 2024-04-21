Data: These are the 10 safest cities in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Recent data from the FBI recently found the Natural State to have some of the highest crime rates in the country, but some cities are safer than others.

A new report released by Safewise found the safest cities in Arkansas with most of the top 10 in Northwest and Central Arkansas.

The report analyzed crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is the most recent data available, to determine the cities with the lowest crime rates.

These were the 10 safest cities in Arkansas, according to the report.

City Violent crimes per 1,000 residents Property crimes per 1,000 residents 1. Greenbrier 0.7 0.7 2. Cave Springs 0.8 3.1 3. Greenwood 1.3 3.7 4. Austin 0.7 6.2 5. Bella Vista 1.6 4.5 6. Centerton 1.9 4.7 7. Farmington 1.4 7.1 8. Vilonia 0.4 9.3 9. Pottsville 1.2 8.4 10. Pea Ridge 1.6 8.9

Safewise said Arkansas has the second-highest violent crime rate in the nation with 6.9 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, with the national average being 4.0.

Additionally, Arkansas had the sixth-highest property crime rate with 25.5 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, with the national average at 20.7.

Here are some other notable statistics in the report:

Only two cities in the rankings, Greenbrier and Gentry, reported zero burglaries.

Burglary accounted for 18% of all property crimes in Arkansas.

Motor vehicle thefts accounted for 10% of all property crime in Arkansas, 29% lower than the national average.

Cave Springs was the only city to report one aggravated assault.

To read the full report, visit Safewise.com.

