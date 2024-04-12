‘Dastardly trio’ arrested for breaking into nearly 50 vehicles, Peachtree City Police say

Calling recent vehicle break-ins a “pestilential problem” in Peachtree City, local police announced that a “dastardly trio” of “pernicious purloiners” had been arrested for a rash of vehicle break-ins in two cities.

According to the Peachtree City Police Department, Devin Omar Jackson, Kyren Cantrell Antonio Dorsey and Daquan Hardaman, all of Douglas, were arrested by the Morrow Police Department.

Police said the three 19- and 20-year-olds had broken into 48 vehicles in both Peachtree City and Morrow.

The “rambling rapscallions” were arrested hours after they “smashed the serenity” of the city by shattering the windows of multiple vehicles and “pillaged” them.

During the investigation, Peachtree City Police said multiple firearms were found unsecured in some of the vehicles that were entered by the “tricky trio” and urged residents to not leave firearms in vehicles.

According to officers, the incidents and arrests happened Tuesday April 9, and the three suspects were arrested within hours.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that all of the broken into cars occurred in Fayette County, mostly in Peachtree City. All three suspects were arrested at the Southlake Mall parking lot after police put out a BOLO for an offender’s vehicle.

