DASO seeking missing man last seen in Chaparral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man who last seen in Chaparral, New Mexico this weekend.

Jose Triana, 75, was last seen at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 in Chaparral.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes. His direction of travel is not known.

He is described as 5-feet-3, 135 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Triana is asked to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 647-6850 or call 911.

