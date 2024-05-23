DASI campaign hits goal of 10 million steps!

May 22—GREENSBURG — Disability and Autism Services of Indiana (DASI Kids) hit their Walk for a Cause goal of 10 million steps!

DASI Kids pledged all remaining proceeds from the fourth annual DASI Kids Walk for a Cause campaign to the Champions Together and Greensburg Community Schools partnership.

Libby Caswell, DASI Kids Executive Director, recently presented Champions Together representatives and participants with a $2,000 check.

Champions Together promotes servant leadership among student athletes while changing their lives as well as the lives of those with intellectual disabilities.

Champions Together asks students to join the Inclusion Revolution and Choose to Include! Inclusion continues to greatly benefit our community by helping others find joy, confidence and fulfillment.

DASI Kids would like to again express their sincere appreciation for the support they continue to receive from our community and a very special thank you to the Walk for a Cause sponsors; without them, this campaign would not have been possible.

