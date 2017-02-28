Dashcam Video Shows Police Officer Being Dragged Down Street During Traffic Stop

Ohio police have released astonishing footage showing an officer being dragged more than 70 feet during a traffic stop.

The footage shows the unidentified policeman telling Thomas LaForce, 34, to get out of his minivan after pulling him over. The man was a suspect in two recent thefts from a Sam’s Club, according to a statement from the Brooklyn Police Department.

The officer tells LaForce he is a person of interest in the incidents.

"I don’t steal, sir," the man says on the video.

"You did last week," the cop replied.

"Not me," LaForce says.

As the officer orders LaForce out of the van, the suspect instead puts the vehicle into drive and speeds away, the footage appears to show.

The officer is dragged along before letting go and striking the pavement. He then jumps up and chases the minivan on foot.

Video from pursuing patrol cars show a short chase, with one police vehicle ramming the van, causing it to flip over.

Officers had to break the windshield to drag out the suspect, according to the footage.

LaForce and two officers were treated for minor injuries, police said.

He has been charged with felony assault on a police officer and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to online records. He has not entered a plea.

