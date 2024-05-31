Dashcam video shows moments after deadly Ohio explosion

New video shows the moments after a deadly explosion in Ohio.

>>RELATED: 27-year-old bank worker ID’d as body found in rubble of major Ohio explosion

>>PHOTOS: Several injured after ‘major explosion’ in eastern Ohio

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 3 p.m. Tuesday a massive explosion was reported at the Realty Building on Central Square in downtown Youngstown.

The video shows a firefighter using a ladder to make his way into the basement of the Chase Bank.

The mission was to rescue an injured bank employee.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 7 injured after ‘major explosion’ in eastern Ohio

A man’s body was recovered Tuesday night.

That man was identified as Akil Drake, 27, an employee of the Chase Bank branch in the building, according to CBS affiliate WKBN.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.