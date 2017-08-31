Dashcam footage catches police officer in Georgia telling a woman, 'We only kill black people'

"We only kill black people."

That's what Cobb County, Georgia police officer Greg Abbott told a woman at a traffic stop when she said she was afraid to reach for her cellphone.

The traffic stop happened last year, but footage of the event, originally obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta, has recently surfaced, revealing details from the exchange.

In the video, Abbott can be heard telling the driver to use her phone. When she responds that she's afraid to reach for the device for fear of being shot, Abbott says, "But you're not black. Remember, we only shoot black people. Yeah, we only kill black people, right?"

Abott has been placed on administrative duty now that the video is public. He'll reportedly stay that way while the department conducts an internal investigation.

We reached out to Cobb County police to ask what, precisely, they are investigating, but haven't immediately heard back.