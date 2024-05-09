Dash camera captures moment tornado crossed I-65 in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dash camera footage captured the moments deadly tornadoes crossed over Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon in Maury County.

Amy Hickman told News 2 she was driving on I-65 heading home to Columbia from Cool Springs when the storm hit. Her dash cam captured the moment a tornado came through.

Hickman said conditions appeared clear at first, until debris starting flying all over the sky. She then made the decision to take shelter under a bridge on the interstate.

“the sky filled with debris. I’d never seen anything like it. My car started shaking at that point; the wind was pretty intense. I thought, ‘Wow, I made a mistake in driving home today. I should have just stayed at work,'” Hickman said.

According to Hickman, her car was left with a cracked mirror, but she’s happy to have made it home safely.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Emergency for Spring Hill, Chapel Hill, and Eagleville. Radar indicated the tornado traveled over I-65 and left behind large amounts of debris.

Initial reports indicated multiple structures have been damaged and many trees have been blown to the ground.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said significant damage has been reported in Maury County along State Route 99 near I-65.

The majority of the viewing area remains under a Tornado Watch until 3 a.m. Thursday, May 9.

