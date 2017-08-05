Darvish makes strong debut as Dodgers crush Mets 6-0

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish walks off the field at the end of the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yu Darvish fit right in with the steamrolling Dodgers, striking out 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball during his Los Angeles debut to pitch the top team in the majors past the New York Mets 6-0 on Friday night.

Chris Taylor hit a leadoff homer against Jacob deGrom, and Mets nemesis Chase Utley added a two-run shot as Los Angeles improved baseball's best record to 77-32 with its 11th victory in 12 games. Yasiel Puig also went deep for the Dodgers, who have outscored New York 42-11 in winning all five meetings this season.

In his first start since being acquired from Texas for three prospects just before Monday's trade deadline, Darvish (7-9) only made the Dodgers look even better. With his confident teammates behind him, the four-time All-Star snapped a five-game losing streak and won for the first time in nine outings since June 12 at Houston.

DeGrom (12-5) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. He has dropped consecutive starts after winning eight straight.

NATIONALS 4, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Murphy homered twice and Tanner Roark pitched into the seventh inning, leading Washington to the victory.

With the game-time temperature at 63, Murphy hit a two-run homer in the first and connected off Kyle Hendricks leading off the sixth for a 3-0 lead.

Roark (9-7) was working on a shutout before Javier Baez chased him with a two-run homer with one out in the seventh.

Hendricks (4-4) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings. Chicago has lost three straight after winning 14 of 17 following the All-Star break.

Sean Doolittle worked the ninth for his fifth save in as many chances since he was acquired from Oakland on July 16.

INDIANS 7, YANKEES 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer won his third straight start, and Cleveland extended New York's losing streak to four.

Bauer (10-8) allowed one run in seven innings, on Todd Frazier's fifth-inning homer. Third baseman Giovanny Urshela made an outstanding defensive play on Clint Frazier's grounder to throw out Ronald Torreyes at home plate, and Gary Sanchez stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout.

Traded from Atlanta to Minnesota to New York, Jaime Garcia (1-1) became the first pitcher to make three straight appearances as a starter for three different teams since Gus Weyhing in 1895, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Garcia gave up six runs, five earned, and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

RED SOX 3, WHITE SOX 2, 11 INNINGS

BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Moreland homered with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting the Red Sox to their fourth consecutive victory.

Moreland, a defensive replacement in the 10th, drove a pitch from Aaron Bummer (0-2) over the Green Monster for his 14th of the season. It was Boston's second game-ending homer this week.

The AL East-leading Red Sox moved three games ahead of the second-place Yankees, who lost 7-2 at Cleveland.

The White Sox were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base while losing their fourth in a row.

Eduardo Nunez hit a tying solo homer for Boston in the sixth, and Heath Hembree (2-3) got three outs for the win.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 3

ATLANTA (AP) — R.A. Dickey won for the first time in seven starts, Nick Markakis hit a three-run homer and the Braves overcame Giancarlo Stanton's two home runs to beat the Marlins.

Stanton hit his 34th and 35th homers, tying Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for most in the majors, to give the Marlins a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Markakis took Adam Conley (4-4) deep in the bottom half of the inning to make it 4-3.

Dickey (7-7) allowed three runs in six innings. Arodys Vizcaino worked the ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

BREWERS 2, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Woodruff allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings in his major league debut and Orlando Arcia homered and scored both runs for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won for the third time in four games and moved within a half-game of the Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central.

Arcia's three hits included a triple off Jake Faria (5-2) in the third and his 10th homer of the season in the eighth. Eric Thames followed the triple with an RBI single.

Woodruff (1-0) struck out six and walked two. Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Logan Morrison had three of Tampa Bay's nine hits.

TIGERS 5, ORIOLES 2