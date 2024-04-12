Dartmouth professors share advice on how to navigate through the conflict between Israel and Palestine

TechCrunch

Flipboard, a Web 2.0-era social magazine app that is reinventing itself to capitalize on the renewed push toward an open social web, is deepening its ties to the fediverse, the social network of interconnected servers that includes apps like Mastodon, Pixelfed, PeerTube and, in time, Instagram Threads, among others. On Thursday, the company announced it's expanding its fediverse integrations to 400 more Flipboard creators and introducing fediverse notifications in the Flipboard app itself. The latter will allow Flipboard users to see their new followers and other activity around the content they share in the fediverse directly in the Flipboard app.