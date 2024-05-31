Dartmouth officials sent out a rabies warning after finding infected racoon. Here's what we know.

DARTMOUTH — The town of Dartmouth is asking locals to "keep a lookout for oddly behaving wildlife and to refrain from interacting with wild animals," after a racoon tested positive for rabies.

"Rabies is common in Massachusetts with over 5,000 animals testing positive since 1992," reads a press release from Dartmouth Director of Public Health Christopher Michaud. "Most cases involved wild animals such as but not limited to racoons, skunks, bats, woodchucks and foxes, but every year some pets, especially cars and farm animals also contract the the rabies virus.

"The rabies virus is usually a disease found in animals but it can transmit from humans from an infected animal."

The town of Dartmouth's communications office said information on when and where the infected racoon was found would not be available in time for this publishing late Friday afternoon.

How does one get infected with rabies?

As noted in the release, the rabies virus is one that attacks mammals' central nervous system, and can transfer from an animal to a human.

"Rabies is spread when an infected animal bites another animal or person," the release reads, noting the disease is contained in the infected animal's saliva. "Rabies infection can also occur when the saliva from an infected animal gets into a scratch or other wound, the eyes, nose or mouth of a person or animal."

How do I safeguard from rabies?

Michaud's press release notes that while rabies "is almost always fatal, it is also 100% preventable." The release lists the following measures the public should take to keep safe from exposure:

"Contact your physician immediately if you have been in contact with wildlife."

"Notify Dartmouth Animal Control of wildlife that exhibits strange behavior."

"Keep vaccinations up to date for cats and dogs."

"DO NOT handle any wildlife including babies or young."

"Leave the handling of wildlife to professionals."

"Do not feed your pets outside. Even an empty bowl will attract wildlife."

"Keep pets leashed or within a fenced yard and do not allow to roam freely."

"Keep garbage contained in barrels with tight fitting covers."

"Exclude wildlife from entering your home with a chimney cap and repair any holes that allow wildlife to enter your home especially around the edges of the roof and vents."

Call Dartmouth Animal Control or police

"Residents are urged to report any human or pet contact with wildlife to Dartmouth Animal Control by calling 508-910-1840, or to contact the Dartmouth Police Department at 508-910-1735."

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Dartmouth health officials warn of rabies presence in town