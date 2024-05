TechCrunch

Bluesky is now allowing users to personalize their main Discover feeds. The social network is rolling out an updated version of its app that lets users offer feedback about its algorithmic feed so they can better customize it using "Show more like this" and "Show less like this" buttons in a post's menu to choose which content the algorithm surfaces. The change will help Bluesky users create a timeline that takes into consideration their own preferences, not what the company thinks they should see.