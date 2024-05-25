Darren Jones criticises government's failed smoking ban

Labour's Darren Jones has criticized the prime minister for "not prioritising" the smoking ban in the final week of parliament. Rishi Sunak said he was "disappointed" his bill banning young people from ever being able to smoke legally will not pass before the general election. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is not included in the legislation being rushed through by MPs ahead of Parliament shutting down on Friday. "If we win the election on July the 4th, we will be setting out our own legislative plans in a Labour King speech in due course and we will list our priorities at that time," Mr Jones said. .

