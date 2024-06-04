Darnell Taylor, 5-year-old subject of Amber Alert, was smothered, autopsy report says

The autopsy for a 5-year-old boy who was the subject of a February Amber Alert revealed that he died from being smothered.

The autopsy report released Tuesday by the Franklin County Coroner's office determined Darnell Taylor died from suffocating after his neck was crushed.

Pammy Maye, Darnell’s guardian, is charged with murder in connection with his death and is currently being held in the Franklin County jail.

On Feb. 14, Columbus police issued an Amber Alert for Darnell after Maye’s husband reported Maye, 48, told him that Darnell wasn’t at the couple's Reeb Avenue home. Darnell’s body was found stuffed in a garbage bag two days later in a storm drain on Marsdale Avenue. Maye, who had been arrested near Cleveland, told investigators where to find his body.

The autopsy report also revealed that Darnell choked on the contents of his stomach and that his body had begun to show signs of decomposition.

The report also showed the boy had alcohol in his system at a level that would have been more than may have been generated by any decomposition process. The report does not indicate how Darnell would have ingested the alcohol or whether it could have come from cough syrup or other medication.

Darnell had bruising on his face and around his right ear and bleeding, called petechiae, in his eyes. Petechiae are commonly seen in strangulation and suffocation cases.

Darnell weighed 32 pounds and was 38 inches tall, both of which were considered along normal developmental guidelines for his age. The autopsy also described him as being "well-nourished."

Maye and her husband became Darnell's legal guardians in May 2023, according to information provided by Columbus police.

Maye's trial date is currently scheduled for late June, but it's unlikely that it will take place that day. Maye's attorney has said the case will hinge on Maye's mental health. She has not yet undergone a forensic interview with a psychologist, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Autopsy: 5-year-old Darnell Taylor died after being smothered