'Darn near had a heart attack': 5 Ventura County nonprofits learn of $2M donations apiece

Amazon co-founder and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $2 million each to five organizations that serve people in Ventura County.

Scott's organization, Yield Giving, launched an open call in March 2023 for community-focused nonprofits from around the United States to apply and announced the recipients last week.

Local awardees are Mixteco Indígena Community Organizing Project, Oxnard-based Future Leaders of America, the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, Mental Health Advocacy Services and the Westminster Free Clinic.

Yield Giving announced March 19 that 361 organizations from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico received $640 million for their "work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles."

Ventura County's recipients were chosen from among the 6,353 applications.

Yield Giving initially planned for 250 awards of $1 million each. After the final round of reviews, the organization decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount. The 279 organizations in the top tier of scores received $2 million each and the 82 organizations in the next tier received $1 million each.

Jenny Farrell, executive director at Glendale-based Mental Health Advocacy Services, said she burst into tears and "darn near had a heart attack" when she found out they had been awarded $2 million — instead of the expected $1 million. The organization helps low-income people with mental health disabilities in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The confirmation letter also said "no financial reporting required" and such an unrestricted gift is unique because they usually have to do arduous reporting for their grants, Farrell said.

'It will help a lot of people'

Yield Giving's evaluation process included peer reviews as well. Organizations that advanced to a second round were reviewed by an external evaluation panel and then went through a final round of due diligence at the end, according to the open call posted on Lever for Change, a platform "connecting donors with problem solvers."

Lucas Zucker, the co-executive director at CAUSE, said it was "especially an honor to be recognized by our peers who are in the trenches doing similar work." The Ventura nonprofit works toward social, economic and environmental justice for working class and immigrant communities with chapters in Ventura, Oxnard, Santa Paula, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

Zucker got the news on March 5 but it was to be kept secret until the official announcement on March 19. CAUSE is putting together a five-year spending plan for the award money. It is also expected to open a new chapter in Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.

"This is very cool for Ventura County. It will help a lot of people," said Lisa Safaeinilli, executive director at the Westminster Free Clinic.

The Thousand Oaks clinic provides free health services to low-income uninsured people and helps high school-age student volunteers train and explore careers in healthcare. Services are offered on Tuesday evenings at the Oxnard location and Wednesday evenings at the Thousand Oaks location, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Safaeinilli said that the clinic established a new facility in Santa Paula this year, which was only open every third Thursday. Now, they can supplement staffing to serve that community.

Arcenio J. López, executive director at MICOP, said the award "cements the organization for a few more years."

MICOP, headquartered in Oxnard, has an operating budget of $10 million a year with a mission for policy-driven support to Indigenous migrant communities in California’s Central Coast. In the last several years the organization has also expanded to offer services in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with a constantly growing team of about 140 people.

For CAUSE, Mental Health Advocacy Services and the Westminster Free Clinic, with a $2.5 million yearly operating budget, a $2 million donation makes a significant difference.

'Until the safe is empty'

Scott has donated $17.3 billion to more than 2,300 nonprofits, according to the Yield Giving database.

Since finalizing her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019 and becoming a major shareholder in Amazon, she is worth about $36.9 billion, according to USA Today and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

On May 25, 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge: a non-binding commitment open only to billionaires, started by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, for the world's richest people to give more than 50% of their wealth to charitable causes, either during their lifetime or in their will.

"In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share," Scott wrote in her Giving Pledge essay. "My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."

Previously in Ventura County, Scott donated $3.2 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme in 2022. She also donated $15 million to CSU Channel Islands in 2021.

Dua Anjum is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at dua.anjum@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: MacKenzie Scott donates $2M each to Ventura County nonprofits