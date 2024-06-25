Darlene Fire in Central Oregon brings Level 3 'go now' evacuations in La Pine

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon announced evacuations in La Pine due to the Darlene Fire.

The fire in Central Oregon was impacting the area of Darlene Way and Finley Butte Road in La Pine.

The fire was first reported at 12:56 p.m. and had reached 250 acres, according to Watch Duty.

Level 3 "go now" evacuations had been issued east of the railroad tracks near Darlene Way and Ice Cave Road.

Level 2 "be set" evacuations had been issued for the areas east of Highway 97 and Rosland Pit.

Level 1 "be ready" evacuations had been issued for the area east of Highway 97 along Rosland Road, including Newberry Estates.

The most updated information can be found at deschutes.org/emergency.

Emma Logan is an outdoors journalism intern for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at elogan@salem.gannett.com or on X @emmmalogan

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Darlene Fire in Oregon brings Level 3 'go now' evacuations