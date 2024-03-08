Get in the dark: What's happening at your county parks for the total solar eclipse

The solar eclipse seen from Glendo, Wyoming, on Aug. 21, 2017.

Park districts in Northeast Ohio are anticipating an influx of visitors for the April 8 total solar eclipse.

If you plan to view the eclipse from Northeast Ohio, here is your guide to events and programs at major county parks in the line of totality:

Summit County Metro Parks

Summit Metro Parks does not have any special plans for the day of the big event. But spokesperson Claire Merrick said there are some programs leading up to the eclipse.

And for those looking for glasses to view the eclipse, some are available for $2 in the district's Maple Leaf Gifts shop inside of the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, in Akron.

For more, visit summitmetroparks.org.

The Summit County Metro Parks programs include:

Eclipse Exploration Free Open House. Noon to 3 p.m. March 10. Discussions and activities about the science of the eclipse and how to safely view it. There will also be demonstrations and crafts and a campfire. Liberty Park Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg.

Homeschoolers: Solar Eclipse Program. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 21. Program for ages 7 to 12 to discover the science of the eclipse. Registration required. Liberty Park Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, in Akron.

Celestial Bodies exhibit opening. 1 to 3 p.m. March 30. Photographer Kathy Neurenburger will discuss her tips for nighttime photography.

Kinderealm: Earth and Sun and Moon Oh My! Registration required. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 6, 20 and 27. Program for children ages 3 to 6 and adult companions.

Eclipse Exploration free open house. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 5. Discussions and activities about the science of the eclipse and how to safely view it. There will also be demonstrations and crafts and a campfire. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, in Akron.

Eclipse Exploration free open house. Noon to 6 p.m. April 6. Discussions and activities about the science of the eclipse and how to safely view it. There will also be demonstrations and crafts and a campfire. Summit Lake Nature Center, 411 Ira Ave., Akron.

Pre-Eclipse Solar-Bration. Noon to 3 p.m. April 7. Free open house to discover the science of the eclipse along with tips on how to view it. There will be demonstrations, crafts, music, a campfire and an art exhibit. Summit Lake Nature Center, 411 Ira Ave., Akron.

Stark Parks

Northwest parts of Stark County will be in the line of totality. Stark Parks is planning one eclipse event on April 8 at St. Helena Heritage Park in Canal Fulton.

The Towpath to Totality event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Great Lakes Science Center provided free solar eclipse glasses, which will be available first come, first served, as well as a telescope with solar filters for eclipse observation.

The upcoming Towpath to Totality solar eclipse event will take place at St. Helena Park.

In Canal Fulton, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 1:58 p.m., and totality will begin at 3:14 p.m. and last about two minutes.

There will be activities, educational programs, crafts and games.

Parking will be first come, first served in the approximately 200-spot lot. Overflow parking will be available at the Lock 4 Trailhead, a short walk away.

All Stark Parks will be open normal hours April 8.

Portage Park District

Two parks in Portage County will hold eclipse day events.

Both Trail Lake Park in Streetsboro and Morgan Park in Ravenna will have an eclipse hike and viewing for limited participants. The events will kick off at 2 p.m., starting with a hike. Participants will receive eclipse glasses.

In Streetsboro, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 1:59 p.m. and totality will begin at 3:15 p.m. to last about three minutes.

In Ravenna, totality will begin at 3:16 p.m. and last for two and a half minutes.

Park officials do not have an attendance estimate for the day of the eclipse.

“I just hope that everyone gets out and enjoys it,” said Jennifer White, education outreach manager at the park district.

The park district is also planning an informational session and craft event at 10 a.m. April 6. Participants at the event, which will be held at the Morgan Operations Center, will be instructed on making a pinhole projector for eclipse viewing.

Medina County Park District

The Medina County Park District says it has no formal programs planned for the day of the eclipse. It recommends all guests at the parks wear proper eye protection when viewing it.

There are some rules in place for visitors on the day of the eclipse.

For more, visit medinacountyparks.com.

They include:

There is no parking allowed on the grass.

No camping is allowed in county parks.

No fires are permitted in the county parks.

Visitors must stay on the trails.

All dogs must be on a leash. No pets are permitted at the Oenslager Nature Center/Alderfer-Chatfield Wildlife Sanctuary or Granger Wetlands Wildlife Sanctuary.

Cleveland Metroparks

The Cleveland Metroparks says it expects a large number of out-of-town visitors for the eclipse.

In the weeks leading up to big event, it is hosting a free Eclipse Speaker Series.

The next talk will be at 6:30 p.m. March 9 at the CanalWay Center. The talk Eclipses in American History by Chris Mentrek of Geauga Park District will take a look at the role that solar eclipses have played in American history.

The park district says it is still finalizing its plans for visitors on the day of the eclipse.

For more, visit clevelandmetroparks.com.

Wayne County Park District

The Wayne County Park District is planning one small event to view the eclipse at its Barnes Preserve park in Wooster.

The event is anticipated to begin at the Romich Pavillion, where volunteers will give an educational presentation about the eclipse.

Participants will then take a short walk to the Barnes Preserve meadow to watch the eclipse. Eclipse glasses will be provided.

In Wooster, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 1:58 p.m. and totality will begin at 3:14 p.m. to last about 2 and a half minutes.

The park is located at 3396 Sylvan Road. The park district expects a small crowd not exceeding 30 people.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Guide to eclipse programs at Northeast Ohio county parks