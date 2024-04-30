Dark Sky Week coming up at McDonald Observatory

Apr. 29—Join McDonald Observatory May 7-11 for Dark Sky Week, a celebration of the famous night skies of Far West Texas. Event programming includes special access tours of two of the observatory's largest telescopes; astrophotography workshops; science lectures; a film screening of The Stars at Night; and more.

Visit McDonaldObservatory.org for the full schedule and to book your passes. Residents of Brewster, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Hudspeth, Pecos, Reeves, and Presidio counties get free passes using discount code BigBendSky at checkout.

McDonald Observatory collaborates with communities and businesses to preserve the region's dark skies. Learn about its Dark Skies Initiative — and how you can get involved — at McDonaldObservatory.org/DarkSkies.