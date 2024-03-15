Dark history, hopes for future mix as Minnesota transfers state park to Dakota tribe

UPPER SIOUX COMMUNITY — Before a word was said or a document was signed, boxes of tissues were laid out, at the ready.

It was an emotional day at the Upper Sioux Community, Pezihutazizi Oyate, in far western Minnesota, as the state officially returned Upper Sioux Agency State Park back to the Dakota people.

The park, several people noted at Friday's ceremony, was originally created on the 100-year anniversary of the starvation of Dakota people here. The ensuing 1862 U.S.-Dakota War ended with the country's largest mass execution: 38 Dakota men hanged in Mankato.

Tribal Chairman Kevin Jensvold marked a moment he said was at least 20 years in the making. The idea originated, he said, in a conversation with another tribal leader who mentioned the community had to ask the state's permission to conduct ceremonies on the land.

"None of us were here back then to participate in the wrongs that happened, but we're here today … helping to make the rights," Jensvold said.

The 1,300-acre park at the confluence of the Minnesota and Yellow Medicine rivers is full of rolling prairie and wetlands. Before it closed to the public on Feb. 16, it received about 35,000 visitors a year, significantly lower than most of the 66 state parks.

The park is a sacred site, one where Dakota people visit today to pray or meditate, but also the site of deep trauma. I Many Dakota people were left starving there in 1862 after promised payments from the U.S. government failed to arrive and traders refused to sell food on credit.

Desperation over those conditions drove an attack against the Lower Sioux Agency, another government complex further down the Minnesota River — an event now viewed as the start of the six-week war.

That dark history hung heavily over the ceremony to return the land.

"When there's an official treaty signing or official documents, that almost always ended in sorrow and tears for your community," Walz said during the ceremony "Today is not that day."

The historic land transfer comes as state lawmakers consider several moves to return public land to indigenous hands. One proposed bill would give portions of the 160,000-acre White Earth State Forest to the White Earth Band of Ojibwe by 2029, as well as first refusal to buy any tax-forfeited land in the forest.

Another proposed bill would transfer the eastern half of Upper Red Lake, a mile-wide buffer around it and some nearby public forest to the Red Lake Nation, in Beltrami County.

In some cases, tribes are buying back private land. In 2022, the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa purchased some 28,000 acres of privately-held forest land in the band's reservation, then the largest transfer of its kind in the United States.

The Department of Natural Resources pledged to help replace the amenities of the Upper Sioux park, which is near the city of Granite Falls. In meetings held last year, some residents worried there would be little to draw people into the community, or convince them to stay there.