Into dark cycle of Mideast revenge, this group tries to bring light

Packed into a black minibus heading from Jerusalem into the occupied West Bank, the group of Israelis is on a mission.

They’re on their way to the village of Duma to visit Hussein Dawabshe, a Palestinian whose daughter, son-in-law, and 18-month-old grandson, Ali Saad Dawabshe, were killed in a 2015 arson attack by extremist Jewish settlers. Ali’s older brother, Ahmed, 4 at the time, survived severe burns and is being raised by Hussein Dawabshe and his wife, Satira.

Days before the visit this week, as Mr. Dawabshe exited an Israeli district courthouse in the town of Lod where a hearing had just been held regarding the suspected killers, he was taunted by a group of Jewish extremists who praised his grandson’s murder.

Recommended: Think you know the Greater Middle East? Take our geography quiz.

“Where is Ali?” the group chanted. “Ali is dead. Ali is on the grill.”

Gadi Gvaryahu shakes his head, astonished by the cruelty of those words. He’s sitting in front as the minibus leaves Jerusalem’s evening rush-hour traffic and passes checkpoints into the West Bank, where roads are sliced between rocks and terraced hillsides.

Behind him are members of the group he leads, “Tag Meir.” They are doing what they have done hundreds of times before. They are visiting families who have lost loved ones to terrorism – whether the violence was perpetrated by Jews or Palestinians. They come to express their outrage and – in this case – shame at the actions of their fellow Jews.

In an age of social media activism, they come in person to offer their consolation and to take a stand against violence.

“If they do something bad we do its opposite – we do something that is good. They make darkness. We bring light,” Mr. Gvaryahu says.

The organization was established in 2011 in response to a spate of so-called price tag attacks, in which radical Jewish youth, often from settlements, attack Palestinians or their property as declared reprisals for acts against settlers or the settler movement.

Tag Meir is a play on words. “Price tag” in Hebrew is “tag mechir,” while tag meir literally means “light tag.”

“We wanted to give a Jewish Zionist response to the attacks going on,” says Gvaryahu, a Modern Orthodox Jew whose father survived the Holocaust and whose mother’s family settled in Jerusalem in the early 1800s.

Yossi Saidov, spokesman for Tag Meir, says that according to statistics collected by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security forces, the number of price tag attacks has soared in the last three months to twice the number in all of 2017.

At least two involved physical violence – two Arab bus drivers stabbed in the Jerusalem area – and there were dozens of attacks on property, he says, including a rise in “agricultural terrorism,” meaning attacks on vineyards and groves of olive and fruit trees. A mosque near Nablus was burned as a “price tag” for the murder of a Jewish Israeli in Jerusalem’s Old City.

A SETTLER JOINS THE GROUP

Tag Meir quickly swelled from a coalition of 20 organizations to about 50 including the kibbutz movement, the Reform and Conservative movements of Judaism, and an Orthodox peace activist group called Oz V’Shalom, for Strength and Peace. Some Jewish settlers are in the group as well.

“So you see, we are not just left-wingers,” says Gvaryahu.

The idea is to respond quickly to an incident, with the group conducting three to four visits a month.

“There have been hundreds of visits,” Gvaryahu says. “It does not matter if they are Jewish or Arab. We go to them.”

On the way to Duma, the mini-bus climbs a steep hill to the nearby Jewish settlement of Shiloh, built near the archeological site that marks the biblical area town that served as the first capital of the Israelites.

Michal Froman, an architect who grew up in Shiloh and now lives in a settlement called Tekoa, climbs on. It was in Tekoa where, pregnant with her fifth child two years ago, she was stabbed by a 15-year-old Palestinian.

The stabbing prompted her activism. She hopes forging a personal connection with Palestinians will help prevent future attacks.

Ms. Froman was outraged by the verbal assault on Dawabshe and decided to join the visit to his home. She admits she has never been deep inside a Palestinian village before. She peers out the window and seems concerned when she hears there will be no army escort.