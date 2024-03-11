'A dark cloud over this city': Joyner Lucas donates to support Chasity Nuñez family

WORCESTER — The largest donation to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family of Chasity and Zella Nuñez, who were killed by gunfire in Worcester, has come from Grammy-nominated rapper and Worcester native Joyner Lucas.

Lucas donated $9,000.

"There is a dark cloud over the city that may never go away after this," Lucas said in a statement to the Telegram & Gazette.

Chasity and Zella were killed on the afternoon of March 5 inside an SUV on Englewood Avenue.

Police have alleged in court documents that two men, Dejan D. Belnavis and Karel Mangual, opened fire at the parked SUV.

Mangual was arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Central District Court Thursday. Belnavis is still at large.

In the statement, made through his manager, Lucas said he knew Chasity and Zella Nuñez and was still mentally processing their deaths.

Joyner Lucas, at the Palladium in 2021.

"I stayed away from commenting on this situation because I'm still at a loss for words. I knew Chasity and her daughter personally so this one hit me hard," Lucas said.

Lucas said Chasity, who had a budding modeling career in Worcester, starred in a music video for his 2018 song "Frozen."

The song and video share a theme of driving safety. The content now has unfortunate parallels to real life.

In the video, Chasity appears inside a vehicle and raps from the perspective of someone killed in a fatal crash.

"A few years ago Chasity reached out to me because I was creating a chilling music video to my song called 'Frozen' ... I did choose Chasity to play the woman on the second verse and honestly I can’t even watch the video anymore because in the video she’s literally inside a car dead rapping while speaking from the grave."

Lucas said he now feels horrible about Chasity being in the video and has asked the family if they would want him to remove it. He also plans to attend their funeral.

The page was organized by Quadasha O'Leary on behalf of Ben Nuñez in order to pay for funeral expenses and supporting Chasity's surviving 2-year-old daughter. By early Monday afternoon, the page had surpassed its $45,000 goal. with $45,412 in contributions.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Joyner Lucas donates to family of Chasity and Zella Nuñez