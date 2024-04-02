Daredevil: Born Again BTS image teases Jon Bernthal’s return

Jon Bernthal is back in New York City for what fans think is his official return as the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again.

The actor, also known for The Walking Dead and The Bear, has previously been confirmed to appear in the hotly anticipated Marvel/Disney+ series alongside Charlie Cox as the titular hero.

New pictures of Bernthal in NYC have been posted to social media, leading fans to believe he's started filming on Born Again.

Last week, a picture posted by one Instagram user prompted speculation that Bernthal may be currently busy filming as Frank Castle aka the Punisher. The fan shared a snap with the star, who sports visible bruises on his face.

"Thank you to @jonnybernthal for being awesome and taking a picture with me!" the caption reads.

Fellow Daredevil lovers jumped to the comments section asking for intel, with the poster replying: "We were at dinner and he walked in. He was on break from filming from what I can tell. Everyone with him was in costume and had fake blood."

It does sound just like any other day in Marvel's Hell's Kitchen, if you ask us.

Another sign that filming on Born Again appears to be in full swing for Bernthal is an image he posted to Instagram of him standing on a basketball court in NYC with a group of players. A quick game in between takes, perhaps?

"Always have love for West 4th. Thanks for the run NYC. Big love," he wrote in the caption, leading his followers to connect the dots and assume Frank Castle is back in town.

Bernthal isn't the only Daredevil star making a comeback in Born Again.

In February, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson were spotted filming with Cox as characters Karen Page and Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson. Wilson Bethel's Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter/Bullseye and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk are also set to feature in the upcoming show.

The cast for the new Daredevil is rounded out by Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Sandrine Holt, Nikki M James, Genneya Walton, Clark Johnson, Arty Froushan and Zabryna Guevara.

Daredevil seasons 1-3 are streaming on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again is due to premiere in 2024.

