Dare County man charged in connection with Stumpy Point stabbing death

A Dare County man has been charged with felony murder in connection with the Monday stabbing death of a person who was found in a car after a crash.

At 08:53 p.m., the Dare County Sheriff’s Office received the call about a car accident in the 100 block area of Bayview Drive in Stumpy Point.

The caller said the “driver of the vehicle was bleeding and had been stabbed with a knife,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After conducting an investigation,” detectives charged Tanner L. Thrasher of Stumpy Point with felony murder, the release said. He was held Tuesday at the Dare County jail under an $800,000 secured bond.

Dare County Chief Deputy Jeffrey Deringer said authorities are not releasing the victim’s name or other details “at this time.”