Darbi Boddy's removal was a blatant misuse of legal system by Lakota Local Schools Board

Darbi Boddy, a board member of the Lakota Board of Education, asks a question during the meeting on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at the Lakota East Freshman Auditorium in Liberty Township. This is the first time the board is meeting since a judge ordered board member Darbi Boddy not to be within 500 feet of fellow board member Isaac Adi, due to Adi filing a protective order.

So, let me get this right. Lakota school board voted to remove member Darbi Boddy because she didn’t attend board meetings for 90 days. Board member Isaac Adi was granted a protection order against Boddy for a full year, requiring her to stay 500 feet away from him because he was afraid of her. Consequently, she couldn’t attend board meetings because of the order. State law says a board member can be removed "if such absence is caused by reasons declared insufficient by a two-thirds vote." So, the court order requiring Boddy to stay away from board meetings was not a sufficient reason in the board's opinion? Seems like a blatant misuse of the legal system and the board’s power to get rid of an elected official.

Maurice Whigham, Florence, Ky.

