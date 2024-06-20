DAR regent asks for 'help now' at Washington HQ cabin

Jun. 20—CUMBERLAND — For the third time in roughly six months, Peggy Keene implored city officials to clean up what she described as filthy conditions that include biohazards and vermin at the George Washington Headquarters cabin.

Keene is the Daughters of the American Revolution Cresap Chapter regent.

The group has cared for the cabin and its surrounding property for nearly 90 years and hosts tours of the historic Riverside Park building, which is owned and insured by the city.

Keene said the organization recently cleaned the grounds, but a short time later it was covered with litter.

"I picked up 10 pounds of trash," she said at Tuesday's mayor and City Council meeting and talked of seeing rats and "human feces" on the property.

"The flies were terrible," Keene said and added vagrancy around the cabin is out of control.

"We need some help now," she said and asked for items including a portable toilet to be placed in the area. "We should show respect for this piece of history."

Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss acknowledged Keene's concerns.

"Some human beings are very disgusting," he said and added he will discuss the issue with the city's administrator and police chief.

In other city business, the council:

—Discussed grants for hotels and motels, and the Department of Housing and Community Development.

—Met privately to discuss matters related to contract negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters Local 203.

—Approved an application to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for Community Legacy 2025 projects totaling up to $400,000.

—Authorized an outdoor dining lease agreement with Mezzos, Uncle Jack's Pizzeria and Pub, City Lights American Grill, Embassy Theatre and Baltimore Street Grill to use the public right of way immediately in front of and adjacent to their property for outside cafe dining effective June 1 through Oct. 31, 2025.

—Approved the 2024 Annual Action Plan projects for the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.