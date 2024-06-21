Danville teacher nearing last stretch of tree climbing effort

Jun. 21—A Danville Area High School teacher and certified forester is more than two-thirds of the way through his goal of climbing trees at the highest point of all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

This week, Van Wagner completed three climbs for a grand total of 48 since he began the quest several months ago.

Climbing trees isn't just a pastime for Wagner, he's doing so to raise awareness for Pa. forestry and said the experience has been "really fantastic" so far.

"I am seeing corners of the state I've never been to before. I'm meeting people who feel as passionate about our forests as I do. The most special thing for me has been experiencing the forest from the perspective of being suspended in the canopy 75 feet from the forest floor," Wagner said. "It's hard to put into words, all I can say is it's totally different up there than it is when I'm hiking the forest floor."

On Tuesday, Wagner climbed the highest tree in Bedford County alongside Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding who heard about his efforts and wanted to get involved.

The two climbed a red oak at the highest point of the county in Blue Knob State Park and got some help from Park Manager Layne Nolan who helped pick the perfect tree for the climb, Wagner said.

"As we prepped the tree for the event, we noticed an old abandoned piece of electrical hardware nailed into the tree about 25 feet before the ground. Before it was a state park, this mountain was the site of a U.S. military installation going back to WWII," Wagner said. "With the help of some tools from the Blue Knob staff we removed these metal relics from the tree."

Wagner said sharing the Bedford County climb with Redding was special.

"It was very special sharing the experience with someone who has such powerful influence on agriculture in our commonwealth," he said.

Redding commended Wagner's efforts to raise awareness for PA forestry and investments in agriculture and recreation.

"The value of our forests extends far beyond the $39 billion our hardwoods industry feeds into our economy every year," Redding said. "Parks like Blue Knob serve as crucial hubs for tourism and recreation, offering opportunities to recharge physically and connect with nature and family. These valuable resources won't be around in the future just because we like them. The Shapiro administration is investing in the forest management practices that ensure that the forests and the jobs and families who rely on them will be here in the future."

The Bedford County climb was number 46 for Wagner. Later the same day, he completed climbs 47 and 48 in Cambria and Blair counties, he said.

With 19 climbs to go, Wagner said he is most looking forward to the highest point in the state, Mount Davis in Somerset County, and said he'll be thinking about the legacy of a man he has read about for years.

"There is a rock on top where a man-made tar in the 1800s. He had escaped enslavement in the south and made his way north where he survived by making tar from Pennsylvania Pitch Pine and Shortleaf Pine trees," Wagner said. "The forest is how he survived. He used this rock like a giant bowl while baking the tar from the pine. When I travel there for my climb, I will see it for the first time. Although his name is lost to history, his story is not."

For Wagner, the finish line of this effort is to get more and more Pennsylvanians engaged in conversations about forest management. In the end, it's all about education, he said.{/span}

"We all play an important role in managing our forests. Whether you own land with trees or simply visit state parks, state forests, or other public lands, the conversation about our forests is for everyone," Wagner said. "It is my hope my efforts will inspire all people to begin to learn more about the trees around them."