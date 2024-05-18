Danville resident arrested in Indiana for suspected meth dealing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A person from Danville was arrested early Thursday morning after a traffic stop in Indiana led police to suspect criminal activity.

Indiana State Police say just after 1 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Toyota Avalon near 8th and High Streets in West Lebanon. When the officer was interacting with the vehicle’s occupants, he saw indicators of criminal activity, which led him to call for a K-9 unit for further investigation.

A Deputy from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department responded with his K-9 partner, who indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle. When law enforcement then searched the vehicle, they found a suspected controlled substance and marijuana. Officers then located what they suspected to be methamphetamine on the passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as Minke Pos, 39 of Danville, Ill.

Pos was taken into custody and transported to the Warren County jail. The driver of the vehicle was released at the scene.

Early investigations indicated the suspected methamphetamine weighed around 50 grams, but an exact substance and weight will be decided at the Indiana State Police Laboratory.

Pos faces preliminary charges of:

Dealing Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

Possession of a Schedule V Substance – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

