Danville police investigate Halifax Street shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. April 2, police say a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot on the 300-block of Halifax Street. Officials say he had been involved in an altercation with a woman and another man. Shots were fired, leaving the 32-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not specify who discharged the weapon and say they are working leads on the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.