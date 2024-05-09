Danville police ask for help finding missing 81-year-old woman

(BCN) — Danville police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old woman who went missing early Thursday morning.

Anna Palma was last seen around 2 a.m. walking away from the area of Verde Mesa Drive and was wearing a floral blouse and carrying a clothing bag, police said.

(Photo: Danville Police Department)

Palma is considered at risk because she has dementia. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call (925) 820-2144.

