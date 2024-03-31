Danville police arrest murder suspect on-scene

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Police say they arrested a suspect at the scene of a homicide Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting inside a home on the 600 block of Fairhaven Circle around 1:30 p.m. March 31. They say a 32-year-old man, Quayshawn Malik Witherspoon, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Officers took 33-year-old Louis Sirach Garnett III into custody at the scene. Police say he and Witherspoon shared the home and they believe the shooting happened after an argument.

Police charged Garnett with second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He’s being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.

