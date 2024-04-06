Danville mayor highlights local job openings for Quaker workers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville mayor Rickey Williams Jr. is shining a spotlight on area jobs that pay similar wages to the Quaker Oats Company, after company officials told workers they are closing the local factory in June.

“Our goal is to connect great Quaker employees to other great employment opportunities in the community,” he wrote in a Facebook post published Friday.

Among the businesses Williams Jr. included are AutoZone, Owens Corning, and the City of Danville. Other organizations including Danville Area Community College and Vermilion County Works are also helping affected workers get good, local jobs.

