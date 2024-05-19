Danville community walks to end youth violence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — 60 people in Danville walked a mile on Saturday to spread an anti-violence message.

It’s called the Safe Summer Stroll. Pastors, youth sports organizations, and more walked through Danville to the city building. Danville Police helped escort the walkers. Parents and their children held signs depicting positive messaging against youth violence.

Pastor LeStan Hoskins said they want children to understand the value of making good decisions.

“I feel like there’s other alternatives to solving the problems other than violence. If they could walk away, if they could peacefully talk about it, they could find other resolutions because violence doesn’t solve the answer. It just doesn’t,” he said. “So, if we can get in there, you know, get the message across that, hey, there’s other ways to solve your problems, I think it would be better for our community as a whole, as well.”

The follow-up for this event will be on June 1st. It’s an anti-violence basketball tournament for kids.

