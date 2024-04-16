Danny Dyer believes modern society is at war with men

What did you miss?

Danny Dyer says he feels there is a war against men in modern society.

The EastEnders star examined toxic masculinity for his new Channel 4 documentary Danny Dyer: How To Be A Man. The Football Factor star and presented of Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men admitted that he may have some traits of toxic masculinity himself. But he believes the rise of misogynistic social media influencers such as Andrew Tate is because men feel ignored.

What, how, and why?

Danny Dyer admitted he had some traits of toxic masculinity himself. (Channel 4)

Dyer explores many aspects men and masculinity in the documentary. He visited a men's refuge for men fleeing abusive relationships, interviewed a father whose son was murdered by his violent ex-partner, and spoke to Conservative MP for Mansfield in Nottinghamshire Ben Bradley who has proposed there be a Minister for Men. He also interviewed teenage boys about the rise of misogynistic social media influencers and met members of Brighton's Gay Men's Chorus.

Dyer confessed: "Looking at myself have I got some toxic masculinity traits, yeah I probably have. But I don't feel that men are better than women, in any way shape or form."

Speaking to Tory politician Ben Bradley about toxic masculinity he said: "You've got the few bad eggs, we're all being tarnished with that same brush, aren't we? There's so much anger and so much division. There's so much s**t going on." Dyer went on: "I absolutely believe that the reason Andrew Tate is a thing and a huge thing is because men are being ignored. I think it's a throwback to men having it there own way for so long, for some reason men are just forgotten about in that sense. And there will be people f**king screaming at the telly about this, but that's how I feel, and that's how a lot of men feel. Decent men, you know."

Dyer said he felt there is a war going on against men. He said: " I think we have had a good run as men especially with pay and s**t like that, over the years we have had a good run at it. But I'm happy as man I think I'm a decent man, a kind man. I'm a good man I love my children, I love my missus. Well, I f**king hate her at the moment but I won't go into that now, that's a whole another show. But clearly there is some sort of war going on."

What else happened on How To Be A Man?

Danny Dyer and his brother Tony. (Channel 4)

Dyer met with his younger brother Tony to discuss growing up with their abusive father and how he felt when his dad left home. Visiting their childhood home he said: "What it reminds me of more than anything is when dad f**ked off, because this was the moment where all of a sudden there was no father figure in the house." Tony said: "My memories of dad is just being horrible to mum and the arguments, so the day mum said he'd moved out was a day of joy to me."

Dyer confessed he was jealous of his brother, who had a female best friend and played with dolls as a child. He said: "He's a lovely fella, he's a good dad and husband and he would not hurt a fly, must be the least toxic bloke I know... Me and my brother who came out the same womb and had the same upbringing and we're so different. I've got so much respect for him. Never in a million years would I have had the b*****ks to play with dolls. Because it's not what boys do. So I look back on it and I think f**king good for you bruv."

Danny Dyer: How To Be A Man continues on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday 17 April.

