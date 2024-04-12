Danny Dyer among celebrity guests announced for Joe Lycett's late show return

Danny Dyer has been announced as a celebrity guest for Joe Lycett's returning Channel 4 series Late Night Lycett.

The former EastEnders star will appear in tonight's (April 12) debut season 2 episode, guesting alongside Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and TV star and chef Big Zuu.

Additionally, Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts will take part in the 'Joe's Hunderstudies' segment, which sees celebrities and VIPs stand in for Lycett at previously confirmed commitments due to his hosting of Late Night Lycett.

Tristan Fewings - Getty Images

Related: Taskmaster star Joe Lycett responds after poo podcast "cancelled indefinitely"

Potts will attend the grand opening of the gents' loos at Pangbourne Public Toilets after Lycett was invited to do so, with the event taking place live from 9pm.

Late Night Lycett made its debut in March last year, with a second season confirmed last summer.

Upon its renewal, the comedian said: "The first series of Late Night Lycett was the most fun I've ever had making TV.

Channel 4

Related: Danny Dyer shares first look at new role as a priest

"From Paul Chuckle destroying my local corner shop to Katherine Ryan being trapped on a floating barge, the whole thing feels like a crazed fever dream. I can't wait to go bigger and wilder in series two."

"Joe is a phenomenal talent and a brilliant, bonkers human being - and Late Night Lycett is the perfect reflection of his personality," added Tom Beck, Head of Live Events and Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at Channel 4.

"The first series overflowed with creative joy, balanced with real heart; it was also really bloody funny. I can't wait to bring it back."

Late Night Lycett is set to return tonight (April 12) at 10pm on Channel 4, and will air every Friday from 10pm.

You Might Also Like